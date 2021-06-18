KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 177.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and are inoculating citizens as economies begin to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 49,564 and the death toll to 1,028.

— Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Melody Ennis, says more than 220,000 Jamaicans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

— Suriname yesterday announced a complete lockdown on Sundays and holidays until July 5, as the country recorded deaths linked to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

— A Belgian court on Friday ordered drugs company AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to EU members by September 27 -- fewer than Brussels had demanded.

— Starting Monday, every adult in India will be eligible for a free vaccine paid for by the federal government.

— The UK has recorded more than 10,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly four months, likely the result of the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 600,934 deaths, followed by Brazil with 496,004 , India 383,490 , Mexico 230,792 , and Peru 189,757 .

