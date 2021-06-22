KINGSTON, Jamaica— More than 3.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died from the respiratory illness. The majority of those infected have recovered.

Jamaica recorded 23 additional COVID-19 cases Monday and three deaths, bringing the infection total to 49,735 and total deaths to 1,037.

— The Ministry of Health & Wellness said no vaccines will be administered Tuesday as the Government awaits more supplies this week.

— As the COVID pandemic recedes dramatically in the West, Europe is opening its doors to Americans — but the reverse is not holding true, with the United States not budging on restrictions imposed 15 months ago.

— Cuba's Abdala coronavirus candidate vaccine showed "efficacy" of more than 92 per cent after three doses, its maker said Monday, though it did not specify whether this was measured against infection, disease, or death.

— Trinidad and Tobago registered more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while St Lucia and Barbados reported new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,092 deaths from 33,554,339 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 502,586 deaths from 17,966,831 cases, India with 389,302 deaths from 29,977,861 cases, Mexico with 231,244 deaths from 2,478,551 cases, and Peru with 190,645 deaths from 2,030,611 cases.

