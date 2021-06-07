KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 172.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,983 and the death toll to 971.

— India's federal government will provide free coronavirus shots to any adult starting later this month and take back control of the country's vaccination drive, marred by delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today.

— US biotech firm Moderna says it was seeking conditional approval for use of its COVID-19 vaccine on teens in the European Union and Canada, in a boost for inoculation campaigns as the summer begins.

— The United States has so far recorded 597,628 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 473,404 deaths, India 349,186, Mexico 228,804, and Peru with 186,511.

