COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, March 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 119.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.6 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 587 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional death, bringing the total number of cases to 30,499 and the death toll to 485.
— The United States' top pandemic advisor said Sunday that authorities were considering cutting social distancing rules to three feet (one metre), a move that would change a key tenet of the global fight against COVID-19.
— After being among the world's hardest-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile is now near the top among countries at vaccinating its population against the virus.
— The European Union is facing further shortfalls in its coronavirus inoculation programme after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said production problems and export restrictions would reduce planned deliveries of its vaccine.
— The new Italian government says it aims to have 80 per cent of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.
— The United States has so far recorded 534,315 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 277,102 deaths, Mexico 194,490, India 158,607, and the United Kingdom 125,464.
