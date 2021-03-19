KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 121.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.6 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— The deaths of eight women from COVID-19 has brought total fatalities from the virus in Jamaica to 519, while the country recorded 604 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 33,970.

— France's health regulator recommended today that only people aged 55 and over should be given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots, while giving the green light to resume its use after a brief suspension.

— A new analysis suggests the coronavirus pandemic likely began in China's Hubei province a month or two earlier than late December 2019, when a cluster of cases tied to a seafood market was first detected.

— Bermuda's travel health status has been upgraded for the second time this month by the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), giving the island a major boost as it attempts to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered the economy.

— The European Union's drug regulatory agency said yesterday that the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't increase the overall incidence of blood clots and that the benefits of using it outweigh the possible risks, paving the way for European countries to resume dispensing the shots.

— More than 400 million doses of vaccines have been given around the world as of yesterday, according to an AFP tally.

— Mexican customs officials have seized purported vials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine en route to Honduras that the Russian entity that bankrolled the vaccine's development said were fake.

— The United States has so far recorded 539,699 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 287,499 deaths, Mexico 196,606, India 159,370, and the United Kingdom 125,926.

Read the full stories here

8 women account for latest COVID deaths; 604 new cases

France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only

Study says pandemic began sooner than thought

US agency lowers Bermuda's COVID-19 risk assessment again

AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning — EU agency

Vaccine jabs top 400 million

Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras