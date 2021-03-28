KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 126.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and four additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,227 and the death toll to 570.

— The Barbados government has imposed restrictions in movement for the upcoming Easter public holidays as it continues efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, but the curfew will be reduced by an hour from Monday.

— France, Belgium and Poland on Saturday tightened curbs as coronavirus cases surged in Europe while the Philippines readied for a giant lockdown and Chile confined over 80 percent of its population.

— On the same day the total number of COVID-19 cases passed the 10,000-mark, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali announced that 224,000 doses of two vaccines from Russia and the global vaccine initiative, COVAX, will arrive in the country next week.

— Brazil currently accounts for one-quarter of the entire world's daily COVID-19 deaths, far more than any other single nation, and health experts are warning that the nation is on the verge of even greater calamity.

— The United States has so far recorded 548,828 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 310,550 deaths, Mexico 201,429, India 161,552, and the United Kingdom 126,573 .

Read the full stories here

New COVID-19 directives in Barbados include Easter weekend restrictions

Europeans tighten virus curbs with France 'critical'

Guyana's COVID-19 cases pass 10,000; 224,000 vaccine doses coming

As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil