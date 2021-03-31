KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 128 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 128.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,237 and the death toll to 596.

— Approximately 75,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the African Medical Support Platform (AMSP) are expected in Jamaica in the next five days.

— BioNTech-Pfizer said today their vaccine showed 100 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in 12 to 15 year olds, as they eye approval for adolescents to get the jabs before the next school year.

— The United States and 13 allies yesterday jointly voiced concern over a World Health Organization-backed report on the origins of COVID-19 and urged China to provide "full access" to experts.

— The United States has so far recorded 550,998 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 317,646 deaths, Mexico 202,633, India 162,468, and the United Kingdom 126,670.

Read the full stories here

Jamaica records 389 new COVID cases, nine deaths

75,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected in next 5 days

BioNTech-Pfizer say COVID vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed COVID report