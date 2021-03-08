COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, March 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 116.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica yesterday recorded another daily high in COVID-19 infections with 878 new cases reported within a 24-hour period. The country also recorded one additional death bringing the death toll to 454.
— Vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.
— Austria will stop using doses from one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine while the death of a nurse who received it is investigated, health officials have said.
— Italy's health minister says that all Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so by summer's end.
— The United States has so far recorded 525,035 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 265,411 deaths, Mexico 190,604, India 157,853, and the United Kingdom 124,419.
