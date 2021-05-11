COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 158.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and five additional deaths, bringing pandemic totals to 46,821 confirmed cases and 814 deaths.
— The executive director of the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce, Martin Cave, says the human rights of nationals should be respected as the island moves towards vaccinating people in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— France today joined the race to woo tourists on the move again after a year of having their wings clipped by COVID-19, launching a multi-million-euro campaign targeted mainly at Europeans.
— The United States has so far recorded 582,153 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 423,229 deaths, India 249,992, Mexico 219,089, and the United Kingdom 127,609.
