KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 164.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica's death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 902 with the addition of 10 fatalities, while 100 newly confirmed cases have pushed the country's infection tally to 47,672.

—The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has strongly advised against relax entry protocols for travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

— Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, a World Health Organization director warned today, while stressing that authorised vaccines work against variants of concern.

— The UN Security Council yesterday issued a unanimous declaration underlining the need to increase COVID-19 assistance to Africa, in particular by boosting vaccine supplies.

— The United States has so far recorded 587,874 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 441,691 deaths, India 287,122, Mexico 220,850, and the United Kingdom 127,694.

