KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 165 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and two additional deaths, bringing the country's pandemic totals to 904 deaths and 47,776 confirmed infections.

— A group of doctors on Monday wrote to the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton in an open letter, calling for the use Ivermectin, a medication used to treat many types of parasite infestations, in the country's fight against COVID-19.

— Trinidad's Ministry of Health said yesterday there were 558 new cases and 10 deaths pushing the overall total to 18,227 positive cases and 341 deaths respectively. It said the number of active cases were just shy of 7,000, standing at 6, 998.

— Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson told a G20 health summit today they will supply around 3.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses at cost or discount to poorer nations this year and next.

— Dr Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19.

— Up to three times more people have died due to the pandemic than indicated by the officially reported COVID deaths, the World Health Organization said tonight.

— The United States has so far recorded 588,539 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 444,094 deaths, India 291,331, Mexico 221,080, and the United Kingdom 127,701.

