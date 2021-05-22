COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, May 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 165.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Eight additional COVID-19 deaths have brought Jamaica's death toll to 912, as the country recorded 123 new cases of the virus yesterday.
— India's government has ordered social media platforms to take down content that refers to the "Indian variant" of the coronavirus.
— Dozens of countries have revised a proposal at the WTO for patent waivers for medical tools needed to combat COVID, insisting it must be broader than just vaccines, non-governmental organisations said Saturday.
— More than one million people have died of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to an AFP count based on official figures as of Friday.
— The IMF on Friday proposed a US$50 billion plan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to expand global immunisation drives, while vaccine firms pledged to supply billions of doses to poorer nations by the end of next year.
— The United States has so far recorded 589,223 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 446,309 deaths, India 295,525, Mexico 221,256, and the United Kingdom 127,710.
