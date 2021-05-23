KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 166.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and five additional deaths, bringing the country's pandemic totals to 47,959 confirmed cases and 917 deaths.

— New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

— President Jair Bolsonaro must pay a fine for failing to adhere to state health safety regulations at a public event, the governor of Maranhao state said, as Brazil struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

— US health authorities said they were looking into a small number of reports of heart inflammation among some younger people who received COVID vaccines, with no clear link established for the moment.

— The United States has so far recorded 589,703 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 448,208 deaths, India 299,266, Mexico 221,597, and the United Kingdom 127,716.

