KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 167.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Six additional COVID-19 deaths have brought Jamaica's death toll to 931, as the country recorded 27 new cases of the virus yesterday. The country has now recorded 48,081 cases of COVID-19, of which 22,555 are active.

— Belize will re-open its land borders on May 31, but only for visitors, with the authorities here indicating that nationals will have to wait a bit longer in order to visit neighbouring countries.

— Moderna has reported that its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the US.

— Six presidents of Latin American and Caribbean countries called yesterday on the international community for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, asking those countries with the most doses to share them.

— At least 115,000 health and care workers have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the WHO chief said yesterday, calling for a dramatic scale-up of vaccination in all countries.

— China yesterday dismissed as "totally untrue" reports that three researchers in Wuhan went to hospital with an illness shortly before the coronavirus emerged in the city and spread around the globe.

— The United States has so far recorded 590,574 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 449,858 deaths, India 307,231, Mexico 221,695, and the United Kingdom 127,724.

