KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 248 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Wednesday reported 133 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 89,349 and the death toll to 2,257.

— Several Caribbean states have been recording declines in COVID-19 infections and deaths, but PAHO has warned that “progress in our region is not a reason to become complacent or discontinue the public health measures that help keep us safe.”

— Britain has granted a conditional authorisation to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 750,431 deaths from 46,253,681 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 608,235 deaths from 21,835,785 cases, India with 459,652 deaths from 34,321,025 cases, Mexico with 288,887 deaths from 3,814,453 cases, and Russia with 243,255 deaths from 8,673,860 cases.

