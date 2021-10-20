KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 241.4 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87,723 and the death toll to 2,129.

— The United States is ready to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against COVID-19 starting next month, the White House said Wednesday, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots.

— Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the country's workers to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising coronavirus infection and death numbers, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated.

— The Bahamas government has expressed concern at “some clusters” of COVID-19 on Family Islands, even as former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis says an increase in COVID-19 deaths and cases had nothing to do with the general election last month.

— Under pressure from rising infections and alarmed health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing.

— The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 728,296 deaths from 45,139,222 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 603,855 deaths from 21,664,879 cases, India with 452,651 deaths from 34,108,996 cases, Mexico with 284,925 deaths from 3,762,689 cases, and Russia with 226,353 deaths from 8,094,825 cases.

