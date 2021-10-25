COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 243.5 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 88,431 and the virus death toll to 2,183.

— Barbados health authorities have confirmed an outbreak of the COVID-19 at the Psychiatric Hospital, where more than 100 cases had been detected in recent days.

— Children as young as three-years-old will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in China.

— Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer joins its rival Pfizer in moving toward expanding shots to children.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 735,941 deaths from 45,444,413 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 605,644 deaths from 21,729,763 cases, India with 454,712 deaths from 34,189,774 cases, Mexico with 286,346 deaths from 3,783,327 cases, and Russia with 231,669 deaths from 8,279,573 cases.

