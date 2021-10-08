KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 236.6 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 85,680 and the virus death toll to 1,980.

— The Foreign Affairs Ministry says that come Monday, October 11, the United Kingdom will recognise Jamaica's COVID vaccination card.

— The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was about to restart the process of approving Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following a series of problems with the dossier.

— Pfizer asked the US government on Thursday to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. If regulators agree, the administration of shots could begin within a matter of weeks.

