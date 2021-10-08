COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, October 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 236.6 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 85,680 and the virus death toll to 1,980.
— The Foreign Affairs Ministry says that come Monday, October 11, the United Kingdom will recognise Jamaica's COVID vaccination card.
— The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was about to restart the process of approving Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following a series of problems with the dossier.
— Pfizer asked the US government on Thursday to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. If regulators agree, the administration of shots could begin within a matter of weeks.
Read the full stories here
WHO set to restart Sputnik COVID vaccine analysis
UK to accept Jamaica's COVID-19 vaccine card
Pfizer submits formal application to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy