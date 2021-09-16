COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayThursday, September 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 226.3 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 492 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 11 additional deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 1,768 and the total number of confirmed cases to 77,989
— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says that 73,880 children, aged 12 to 18, have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to date.
— Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith on Wednesday handed over medical supplies to Cuba to assist in the country's COVID-19 fight.
— The Bermuda government is to bring back a night-time curfew after the number of active COVID-19 cases on the island soared above 1,000 for the first time and a 37th person died from the virus.
— Cuba said Wednesday it would seek World Health Organisation approval for two home-grown coronavirus vaccines it hopes to commercialise widely.
— The US government will spend US$470 million to learn more about long COVID-19 research, its causes and potential treatments.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 666,618 deaths from 41,536,687 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 588,597 deaths from 21,034,610 cases, India with 443,928 deaths from 33,347,325 cases, Mexico with 269,913 deaths from 3,542,189 cases, and Peru with 198,860 deaths from 2,163,312 cases.
