KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 217.6 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 351 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,482 and the death toll to 1,549.

— Bermuda has recorded its 34th death from COVID-19 with active cases soaring to 205, while the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the island's risk rating to high.

— Barbados recorded one death and 37 new cases of COVID-19 including 21 females, and among the new cases were nine people under the age of 16 years.

— St Lucia recorded 44 new cases and the death toll climbed to 72 when a 50-year-old female from the Babonneau district died from the virus.

— In Guyana, the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, said the country is experiencing a surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and is laying blame on the Delta variant. He described the situation as “worrying” and warned that many more Guyanese may be hospitalised as a result.

— Some 10,000 health workers in Greece faced being suspended as a deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ran out on Wednesday, a union said.

— COVID-19 increases the risk of developing myocarditis (heart inflammation) by a factor of 16, providing a strong argument in favour of vaccination, a new US study showed Tuesday.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 640,108 deaths, followed by Brazil with 580,413, India with 439,020, Mexico 259,326 and Peru 198,295.

