KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 232.7 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one COVID-19 related death and 144 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 83,486 and the death toll to 1,860.

— United Airlines will dismiss nearly 600 employees who refused to comply with a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19, company officials said Tuesday.

— Pfizer has submitted research to the US Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children, but the shots may not be available until November.

— St Lucia recorded nine cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

— Most side effects after the third dose of a COVID vaccine are mild or moderate and occur at about or as often as after shot two, a US study showed Tuesday in a finding that was expected but nonetheless reassuring.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 692,975 deaths, followed by Brazil with 595,446, India with 447,751, Mexico with 276,376 and Russia with 206,388.

