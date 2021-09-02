KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 218.3 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

—Jamaica recorded 572 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,054 and the death toll to 1,568.

— The travel bubble which authorities in Barbados implemented, exempting people from select countries from further quarantine or testing upon arrival in the country, has been discontinued.

— Pan American Health Organization Director Dr Carissa F Etienne warned that 75 per cent of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean has yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and reported that her agency is accelerating its drive to expand vaccine access throughout the region.

— Cuba's vaunted public health system, which boasts more doctors per capita than any other country, has been pushed to the brink in recent months by the arrival of the coronavirus Delta variant.

— The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that all age-appropriate applicants for US immigrant visas worldwide will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for IV consideration effective October 1, 2021.

— The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March 1, according to a report by NBC News.

— Moderna on Wednesday announced it had begun submitting an application to the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise a booster of its COVID vaccine after trial data showed a significant increase in antibodies against variants.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 642,081 deaths, followed by Brazil with 581,150, India with 439,529, Mexico 260,503 and Peru 198,329.

