KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 218.9 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

—Jamaica recorded 735 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,789 and the death toll to 1,585.

— With the Delta strain of COVID-19 showing signs of being the predominant strain of the virus in the United States and with cases already confirmed in Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said it is now a national priority to vaccinate every Jamaican.

— St Lucia on Friday announced new curfew hours including a total shutdown of the island on Sunday as the authorities deal with the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

— Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has called on G20 members to urgently work with the Commonwealth and other partners, particularly the World Health Organization and World Trade Organization, to put in place a robust plan to vaccinate the world's 42 smallest states and shield them from COVID-19.

— Pan American Health Organization Director Dr Carissa Etienne says experts are conducting studies, clinical trials, and data collection to determine whether scientific evidence emerging will support recommendations in some countries for the administration of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, also known as a booster.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 643,669 deaths, followed by Brazil with 581,914, India with 439,895, Mexico 261,496 and Peru 198,364.

Read the full stories here

St Lucia announces 24-hour curfew

Commonwealth Secretary-General urges G20 to drive vaccination in most vulnerable nations

PAHO says scientific studies being done to determine if COVID-19 booster shot needed

PM Holness says to get eligible Jamaicans vaccinated is a national priority