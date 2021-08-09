COVID-19 affecting operations at St James and Westmoreland parish courts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Judiciary of Jamaica says the St James and Westmoreland parish courts, and all associated out stations, are being impacted by COVID-19.

As a result of this, the requisite steps have been taken in keeping with the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and as of Monday, August 9, 2021, the St James Parish Court will be closed for one week, the Judiciary said in a statement Monday.

The Westmoreland Parish Court will remain open but will be operating with a reduced staff complement for the next 14 days, the statement added.

The Judiciary also advised members of the public that they are to avoid visiting the court offices unless it is absolutely necessary for them to do so.

Court users are to expect delays at the Westmoreland Parish Court.

For further information, persons may contact the Westmoreland Parish Court at 876-955-9252 or email westmoreland@rmc.gov.jm. They may also contact the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.