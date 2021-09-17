COVID-19 at St Elizabeth Infirmary

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Mayor of Black River and chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation Derrick Sangster is confirming that about half of “just under” 50 residents and “two or three” staff members of the St Elizabeth Infirmary have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

Sangster said they were awaiting an official medical certificate to determine if one death over recent days may have resulted from the virus. That resident, Sangster said, had been struggling for some time with serious medical issues.

“About 19/20 residents and two or three staff have tested positive. Fortunately for us all the residents are fully vaccinated,” Sangster said. He was unable to confirm whether or not staff personnel had all been vaccinated.

Sangster said the residents testing positive had shown “minor” or no symptoms. He said all residents of the infirmary have been tested “except one who was in hospital and is still in hospital”.

The mayor said all “necessary steps including isolation protocols” were being followed.

At last week's monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Sangster announced that a new matron of the infirmary was being sought following the resignation of the current administrator effective the end of this month.

Garfield Myers