COVID-19 booster vaccine to be made available in Trinidad on Monday

COVID-19 booster vaccine to be made available in Trinidad on MondaySaturday, December 11, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says starting Monday, COVID-19 booster vaccines will be available across the twin- island republic.
Deyalsingh made the announcement at the Ministry of Health's virtual media briefing on Saturday.
“My purpose here this morning is to announce that from Monday 13th December 2021, we start a new phase in our fight against COVID-19. An important juncture has been reached, where we can launch our COVID-19 vaccine booster programme.”
The health minister said the programme will be rolled out on a phased basis.
“Basically, we are starting the booster programme from Monday, and this one month rolling programme, in the initial phase, will last until the 7th of January. We will be alerting the public once we get over this first tranche of persons by around the end of December for those who would have received their shots in July and August moving forward.”
Deyalsingh further clarified that those who received the Pfizer vaccine are not due for a booster shot until six months after their second dose.
