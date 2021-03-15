COVID-19 cluster detected at Hill Top Juvenile Correctional Centre

COVID-19 cluster detected at Hill Top Juvenile Correctional CentreMonday, March 15, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Hill Top Juvenile Correctional Centre in St Ann.
In an updated posted on its COVID-19 Dashboard on its website this morning, the DCS said 14 wards at the juvenile correctional facility had tested positive for the virus. A further 16 staff members at the facility also tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the dashboard, there are now 16 inmates in the island's correctional facilities who are positive for COVID-19. In addition to the 14 cases at Hill Top, there are two positive cases at the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre that houses females.
The dashboard also reports 43 active COVID-19 cases among DCS staff, with the 16 at Hill Top added to 11 at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre.
Active cases were also reported at a number of other correctional facilities including Tower Street (one), St Catherine (four) and South Camp Road (three).
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy