COVID-19 compliant Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on Thursday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 2022/2023 parliamentary year will begin on Thursday, February 10, with the traditional Ceremonial Opening of Parliament being held at Gordon House.

As with last year's ceremony, this year's opening will take place in strict adherence to the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a statement from the Houses of Parliament on Monday, measures to be implemented include reducing the number of parliamentarians and other dignitaries attending the ceremony.

During last Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives, Leader of Government Business, Edmund Bartlett, reminded the public of the necessity of the restrictions.

“The seating arrangements will follow the pattern of last year. As you know we are still in a pandemic and the protocol in relation to social distancing in the chamber is still to be maintained. We regret that the number of members who will be able to participate directly in this opening will again be constrained by these considerations and we are happy that members have responded well so that we will be able to comport with the requirements of the protocols,” Bartlett said.

In addition, the traditional 'march to Gordon House' will adhere to health protocols. Parliamentarians will approach Gordon House in single file and undertake the necessary sanitisation procedures at the entrance to the building before entering the chamber. Members of the public will be able to follow the proceedings which will be broadcast live on local television and the internet.

The ceremonial opening will be followed by a meeting of the House of Representatives in the afternoon at which the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure will be tabled.