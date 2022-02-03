COVID-19 outbreak at Barbados prison

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Officials at the Dodds Prison in Barbados have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak with more than 50 inmates and staffers so far testing positive for the virus.

But Minister of Home Affairs and Information Wilfred Abrahams said operations at the penal institution have not been significantly affected.

Abrahams said, in a statement issued late Wednesday, that the testing of prison officers who reported for duty earlier in the day resulted in the discovery of five cases that do not seem connected to the previous cluster of cases.

He said a staff member who works in the prison's kitchen had tested positive for COVID-19 which resulted in the testing of all the associated inmates and staff between January 29 and 31. From that number, 18 male inmates tested positive on their first test, and a further 26 received positive results Wednesday from their second tests on Tuesday.

“At present, all of the positive inmates are stable and are isolated in the prison, while all of those who have been in contact with them have been quarantined away from the rest of the prison population,” he said.

“So far, besides the initial positive prison officer who works in the kitchen, two other kitchen staff have tested positive (one male, one female) and this particular outbreak seems to be limited to the kitchen staff and kitchen work detail inmates, primarily, and secondarily, the residential areas that the positive inmates are associated with.”

Abrahams said a decision was made to rapid test Wednesday's incoming shift of prison officers and five positive results have been reported.

“It would appear at this time that these new positives are not related to the kitchen outbreak and while this is a concerning development, it is not surprising considering the prevailing positivity rate outside of the prison since Omicron's emergence. At present prison operations have not been significantly affected,” he said.

The Home Affairs Minister noted that since the well-publicised COVID-19 outbreak from late 2020 to early 2021, the prison had been free of outbreaks or major COVID-19 related challenges.

“Policies relating to the manner in which prisoners are accepted into the facility, COVID-19 related protocols and the vaccination of willing staff and inmates have certainly helped in this regard,” he said.

“One of the major improvements at the correctional facility would have been the training of staff to do PCR and rapid testing, which has allowed the institution to catch many cases quite early and therefore prevent spread into the prison population and staff in general. This includes the not so infrequent discovery of COVID-19 in new admissions/remands and the quarantine and testing policies there have thus far prevented any spread from such cases.”

However, he noted, the continuing main challenge to the prison has been the exposure of staff members to COVID-19 outside of work.

“Every week sees small numbers of staff exposed to COVID-19 from family and friends. Since the Delta surge, there are always a few members of staff in isolation, be it at home, or in a facility, and this has increased somewhat since Omicron has reached our shores,” Abrahams said.