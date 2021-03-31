COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year

COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last yearWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
NEW YORK, USA (AP) -- The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total US deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation's highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.
The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the US now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 displaced suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death, according to Wednesday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, the year's death rate was up nearly 16 per cent compared to the previous year.
Death rates overall were highest among black people and American Indian and Alaska Native people. The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy