KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday, February 23, bringing the infection total to 127,799 and total deaths to 2,808.

— Canadian health authorities approved Thursday the first domestic COVID-19 vaccine, Quebec City-based biopharmaceutical firm Medicago and its partner GlaxoSmithKline announced.

