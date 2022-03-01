KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, February 28, bringing the infection total to 128,053 and total deaths to 2,814.

— Hong Kongers stripped shop shelves bare Tuesday as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month.

