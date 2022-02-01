KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities on Monday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 124,806 and the death toll to 2,663.

— A new report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said extreme poverty in the region has risen significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— The World Health Organization chief warned Tuesday that it is too early for countries to either declare victory over COVID-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.

—A Danish study published on Monday revealed that a sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain is even more infectious than the original version.

— Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they will soon ask US regulators for emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine for children under age five.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 886,687, followed by Brazil with 627,138 and India with 496,242.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.