COVID: T&T cases hit record daily high

Trinidad & Tobago's daily COVID-19 cases are at a record high, with 781 new infections reported over the last 24 hours.

The health ministry in the twin island republic said this week that daily cases could hit 1,000 if the current infection rate continues.

T&T also recorded six additional deaths over the 24-hour period, bringing the country's virus death toll to 1,891.

The country has recorded more 63,000 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.