COVID cases down in Westmoreland's former hotspots

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Sections of this parish that only recently were among the worst affected by COVID-19 are now seeing fewer cases.

According to Westmoreland's medical officer for health, Dr Marcia Graham the business areas of Negril, Savanna-la-Mar, Smithfield and Little London have seen their numbers trending down, now hovering between four-to-six-case clusters. Other areas of the parish, she said, are reporting less than four cases.

She was speaking during today's monthly meeting of the parish's municipal corporation. The parish now has only 48 active COVID-19 cases. It had the highest number of cases in the island last December with the numbers at 117. Tighter restrictions were implemented and, based on data provided by the health official, those appear to now be paying off.

Dr Graham noted that occupancy at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital is now fewer than 50 per cent. It had been stretched thin at the end of last December with the isolation ward over capacity and general occupancy near danger levels with 87 per cent of beds occupied.

She urged the public not to become complacent because of the lower numbers, however, and to avoid letting down their guard despite the relaxed curfew hours that came into effect last week.

“Use these relaxed hours with caution,” she urged.

During today's meeting, Dr Graham also took the opportunity to point out that members of the public who are slated to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine do not have to return to the location where they got the first jab during a blitz on April 11. Instead, they may go to their nearest health centre.

She encouraged them to make an appointment by calling (876) 617-9822. She also reminded that it takes up to two weeks after getting the second dose to develop maximum protection from the virus.

Kimberley Peddie