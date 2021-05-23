COVID cases up by 60 as 5 more patients die

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and five additional deaths, bringing the country's pandemic totals to 47,959 confirmed cases and 917 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, two of the deaths were previously listed as under investigation -- a 79-year-old woman from St James and another woman, age 63 from St Catherine. The other three deaths were recorded in Manchester; two men ages 73 and 69 and a woman, age 73.

Of the 60 newly reported cases there were 32 females and 28 males with ages ranging from one to 80 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (12), Manchester (10), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St Thomas (eight), St Elizabeth (six), Trelawny (five), St James, Westmoreland (three each), St Ann and Clarendon (two each).

The country's total recoveries also increased to 23,986 with the addition of 134 cases.