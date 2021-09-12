COVID claims another cop

COVID claims another copSunday, September 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is mourning the death of another member.
Observer Online understands that Inspector Miguel Johnson of the St Andrew North Division died from complications associated with COVID-19 on Sunday.
He is the second policeman to have died from the respiratory illness in less than a week, following the passing of Montego Bay-based Constable Damion Knight last Monday.
Johnson had reportedly been admitted to the National Chest Hospital after falling ill.
The JCF is also mourning the sudden death of Inspector Michael Brown last Tuesday. The senior officer was on shift commander duty in the Hanover Police Division, in Lucea, when he collapsed.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
