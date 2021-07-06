COVID curfew has hit our pockets hard – LUST

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Reggae quartet LUST – which consists of singers Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody and Tony Curtis – say their pockets are hurting hard because of the curfew restrictions imposed by the Andrew Holness-led government due to the onset of the corona virus.

Just last week the restrictions were relaxed allowing for entertainment events to be reopened and end at 11:00 pm on weekend nights. But the restrictions imposed by the government have wreaked havoc on the earning power of most across the entertainment sector and LUST say their livelihood has been severely affected.

The group were answering questions from journalists after the recent performance at the Florida Jerk Festival in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 4.

Even though hours have been extended the singers do not think the authorities have done enough.

“I do not agree with the curfew, even though hours have been extended. Music is the only thing I am earning my bread from. That's how I feed my kids. If you stop my earning it's like you want me to turn a thief. How am I supposed to live? The entertainment sector has been hardest of all,” Tony Curtis responded.

Jamaicans have long contended that the COVID curfew restrictions were counterproductive as the virus did not go to bed at nights. Players in the entertainment industry have consistently complained that over the last 15 months since the corona curfews, the many people who survived off the industry were severely affected, and lobbied for an ease.

“Why would they open it in the day and closed us down at night when it is clear that less people move around at night?” Thriller U asked.

Those in defence of the curfew restrictions have argued that Jamaicans seem to be careless with the requirements of wearing protective masks and social distancing and pointed to a spike in the number of people infected by the virus and subsequent rise in COVID-related deaths as a direct result of these careless actions.

Video footage which emerged showing Jamaicans partying with wild abandon way after curfew hours have given that line of reasoning credence.

Lukie D agreed to an extent.

“Jamaicans are unruly and sometimes if you relax the restrictions them flout it. They don't mind when people gather, but them gather and don't wear no mask and then the thing spread, when it spread now we start blame the government and we must blame ourselves. That is a hard fact,” Lukie D said.