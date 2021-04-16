COVID deaths surpass 700 as Ja records 233 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 700 after recording 16 virus-related deaths yesterday as the country recorded 233 new cases of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 43,473, of which 22,978 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, six of the deaths were previously listed as under investigation and included nine men and seven women. The deaths were two men from Kingston and St Andrew, ages 58 and 60; three women from Westmoreland, ages 63,73 and 87; two men from St James, ages 77 and 34; two women from Hanover ages 75 and 54; two women from Trelawny, ages 47 and 56; two men from St Catherine, ages 67, 80. A 69-year-old man from St Ann, a 76-year-old man from St Elizabeth and a two-year-old boy from Portland also died.

The ministry said the deaths occurred between January 12 and April 14.

Of the 233 new cases there were 134 females and 99 males with ages ranging from three months to 99 years.

The cases were reported in St Catherine (75), Kingston and St Andrew (59), St James (18), St Ann (17), St Thomas (13), St Mary (11), Portland (nine), Manchester (eight), Westmoreland, Clarendon (seven each), Trelawny (six), and Hanover (three).

The country also recorded 103 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,472.