COVID pandemic severely affects trade within Commonwealth

COVID pandemic severely affects trade within CommonwealthTuesday, July 13, 2021
|
LONDON, England (CMC)— Commonwealth countries, including those in the Caribbean, are estimated to have lost up to US$345 billion worth of trade last year as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the 2021 Commonwealth Trade Review on “Energising Commonwealth Trade in a Digital World: Paths to Recovery Post-COVID”, the countries also lost US$60 billion in intra-Commonwealth trade.
The report, released here on Tuesday, provides a timely and comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the trade and investment flows of Commonwealth member countries.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll globally, substantially impacting all Commonwealth members economies and leading to US$1.15 trillion in foregone gross domestic product (GDP) in just one year. Compared to pre-pandemic growth trends in 2020, Commonwealth economies contracted by approximately 10 per cent,” the report noted.
It said that most Commonwealth countries also experienced a significant decline in overall Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in 2020, with a loss of US$153 billion to the Commonwealth.
“Given the linkages between trade and investment and the role of FDI in supporting cross-border trade, these disruptions could limit trade prospects for Commonwealth countries.
Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, said Commonwealth members can harness the 'Commonwealth advantage' to provide a post-pandemic tailwind that supports recovery, especially in small states that have been particularly hard-hit.
“We know that trade can offer positive solutions to manage the pandemic and it's an essential tool for building back better.
“Commonwealth members can draw on the mutual support and benefits offered through initiatives such as the Commonwealth's Connectivity Agenda, Blue Charter, Sustainable Energy Transition Agenda and our other work that helps boost trade recovery in a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable way,” she added.
The London-based Commonwealth Secretariat said that a reassuring finding from the report is that the Commonwealth trade advantage has remained strong and resilient, and is now estimated at 21 per cent, on average.
“On the investment side, this advantage has almost tripled since the 2015, to around 27 per cent,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy