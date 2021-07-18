COVID pivot: Former school bus driver sees brighter future after being jobless

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eric Swaby was a school bus driver whose trade involved privately transporting children to institutions across the Corporate Area. He loved his job, but it was becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

“Financially it was kind of becoming a little strain transporting the kids because the maintenance cost of the vehicle was going way up, the gas and everything, and it meant that the little that I had was getting smaller and smaller…,” Swaby shared with OBSERVER ONLINE.

Then boom, Jamaica recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 10 of last year. The pandemic upended almost every aspect of school, forcing the shuttering of institutions and introducing online learning.

“From the 12th of March 2020, that was the last time I transported a student in the bus for work because of COVID-19…That was just after I renewed the license for the red plate. No work from March 12 until now,” Swaby said.

Affectionately known as “Uncle Bill”, Swaby said that apart from transporting children to school — which was his main source of income — he also offered driving lessons on the side. However, he said, this too was impacted by the pandemic.

“I used to have some lessons but because of COVID and the stigma related to COVID, not knowing how it spread (initially) and so forth, some of my students, most of them, stopped driving for some time,” he explained.

“Many of them were (also) out of jobs (and) some of them weren't sure what was happening, so I went down to only having one student teaching during that period.

“So basically, I was out of a job,” Swaby lamented.

He noted, however, that the bills were still coming.

“COVID didn't stop the bills from coming…It's a good thing my wife was working so she helped to balance things out but I still had responsibilities that I had to cater for.”

Uncle Bill, who is in his forties, said he was only able to cope initially through support from family and friends.

“Some good friends sometimes chipped in and helped, even my parents would chip in and assist sometimes monetarily and so forth.

“I was hoping that it (school) would have opened back — because they were saying they were trying to reopen during the course of the year but nothing happened so I had to get some help,” Swaby said.

With his back against the wall, Swaby, like many businesspersons across the world, was forced to make the so-called 'COVID pivot'.

He explained that his brother assisted him with replacing his red plate with a green plate to facilitate his move into delivery services.

“I started to do some delivery with a little company and anything that I get to do, like move things from one point to another, that's what I've been doing now to put food on the table.”

The driver further shared plans to expand his business, including the acquisition of more vehicles.

“When the place open up back, I'm going to have more opportunities to do deliveries because things will be moving again, so yes, I'm planning to try and see if I can expand the delivery service,” Swaby said, adding “I have a truck working on right now that I want to bring into the business.”

Swaby admitted that he had been “considering to do something else” prior to the pandemic, but noted that the crisis “pushed me over the edge”.

He added, “It pushes you in a survival mode and it pushes you to be more creative. It pushes you to think outside of the box and that's how I'm able to survive.

“If it wasn't for COVID, probably I'd be in the same little routine, mi nuh wah call it silver lining cause mi nuh like COVID…but it put me in a survival mode and anything I had to do to survive and take care of my family, that was what I was willing to do,” Swaby said.

Reopening of school

Swaby told OBSERVER ONLINE that he does not think the reopening of school later this year will be possible.

“There are new strains of COVID that have been coming around and other countries around the world, some of them open up and it look like it was premature and a lot of them have to close down back certain places that they had opened up because of the spread and it's still taking lives so I think it's a wait and see. I don't see it opening September,” he said.

However, even if school reopens in September, the driver said he will not be resuming his services.

“Because of what had happened to me and how, basically, that set me back so much, I rearranged the vehicle — I took out the seat from the bus to carry the goods — and I don't think I am going back into that sector,” he explained.

But he will certainly miss being able to impact the children, ages three to 17, whom he would transport.

“It is something I loved to do, I really enjoyed transporting the kids. Just the mere fact that in my transportation of the kids and my little protection in the time that they are in my care, I felt that I impacted a lot of these young ones and young minds in a positive way because my kids are my friends,” Swaby said.

“We talk, we play together, we do everything together. They would share different challenges that they would have at school, at home and I would do my best to assist them, to tell them, to talk to them and let them know that they can talk,” he continued.

“It was a joy for me to have transport the kids.”