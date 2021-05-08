COVID positivity rate for tourists returning to the US less than one per cent

COVID positivity rate for tourists returning to the US less than one per centSaturday, May 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The COVID-19 positivity rate for tourists returning to the United States of is less than one per cent.
This was noted by President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader, in an online forum yesterday.
He pointed out that before a guest can return to the US, they must do an antigen test, adding that from a sample size of almost 100 per cent, the positivity rate has remained less than one per cent.
An antigen test helps to determine whether an individual has developed antibodies against viruses such as COVID-19.
Reader said that the positivity rate of tourists returning to the US is an acknowledgeable effort, as the tourist industry has no reports of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19) between staff and guests, to date.
He noted that although some employees have contracted the virus, it is seemingly due to a spread from their communities, and not as a result of activities in the tourism industry.
Reader said even though it is not mandatory for workers in the tourism industry to be vaccinated, it is heavily encouraged.
The online forum was part of a series organised by the Tourism Linkages Network under the theme 'Tourism Diplomacy – Rebuilding Tourism Safely'.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy