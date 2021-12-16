COVID postpones Miss World 2021

COVID postpones Miss World 2021Thursday, December 16, 2021
|
The Miss World 2021 grand final, slated for Puerto Rico on Thursday evening, has been postponed for 90 days due to health and safety reasons.
"As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made," said a release sent to the Jamaica Observer.
The reigning Miss World, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh was set to hand over the crown. Singh became Jamaica's fourth winner of the crown in 2019, but had her reign extended for an extra year due to the effects of the current global health crisis.
Jamaica's representative at Miss World 2021 is Khalia Hall.
--- Brian Bonitto | Associate Editor -- Auto & Entertainment
