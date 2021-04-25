COVID tally surpasses 45,000 with 137 new cases

COVID tally surpasses 45,000 with 137 new casesSunday, April 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica surpassed 45,000 after the country recorded 137 new cases yesterday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 45,004 of which 23,395 are active.
The country's death toll also increased to 760 following the deaths of a 76-year-old man from St Ann, a 79-year-old man from Hanover, a 73-year-old man from St Catherine and an 86-year-old man from Trelawny.
Of the newly reported cases, the ministry reported that there were 78 females and 59 males with ages ranging from 37 days to 94 years.
Twenty-six of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 22 in St Catherine, 16 in Portland, 15 in Clarendon, and 14 in St James. Westmoreland and Manchester each recorded eight cases, while St Mary recorded seven and St Ann recorded six. St Elizabeth and Trelawny each recorded five cases, while Hanover recorded three and St Thomas recorded two.
The country also recorded 128 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,519.
