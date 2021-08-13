COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 205.3 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The country recorded 544 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 56,709, and death toll to 1,276.

— Director of Family Health Services Dr Melody Ennis, is urging parents to facilitate their children getting vaccinated as the Government moves to protect children against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

— The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but it's still vacation season in Japan, and many people are ignoring government pleas to avoid travel and stay away from bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes at record levels.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 619,093 deaths from 36,306,917 cases followed by Brazil with 566,896 deaths from 20,285,067 cases, India with 430,254 deaths from 32,117,826 cases, Mexico with 246,811 deaths from 3,045,571 cases, and Peru with 197,209 deaths from 2,130,018 cases.

