COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know todayFriday, August 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 205.3 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The country recorded 544 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 56,709, and death toll to 1,276.
— Director of Family Health Services Dr Melody Ennis, is urging parents to facilitate their children getting vaccinated as the Government moves to protect children against the deadly COVID-19 virus.
— The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but it's still vacation season in Japan, and many people are ignoring government pleas to avoid travel and stay away from bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes at record levels.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 619,093 deaths from 36,306,917 cases followed by Brazil with 566,896 deaths from 20,285,067 cases, India with 430,254 deaths from 32,117,826 cases, Mexico with 246,811 deaths from 3,045,571 cases, and Peru with 197,209 deaths from 2,130,018 cases.
Read full stories:
544 new COVID cases, 8 deaths recorded in Jamaica
Health official urges parents to facilitate vaccination of children
Olympics now ended, Japan races to vaccinate as virus surges
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy