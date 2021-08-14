COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, August 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 205.3 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 580 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 57,289 and death toll to 1,285.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 619,093 deaths from 36,306,917 cases followed by Brazil with 566,896 deaths from 20,285,067 cases, India with 430,254 deaths from 32,117,826 cases, Mexico with 246,811 deaths from 3,045,571 cases, and Peru with 197,209 deaths from 2,130,018 cases.
READ: 580 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths in Jamaica
