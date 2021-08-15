KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 206.7 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 57,945, and virus death toll to 1,300.

— Consultant Epidemiologist, Professor Peter Figueroa, has sought to assure Jamaicans that all World Health Organization (WHO) authorised COVID-19 vaccines have largely proven to be safe and effective in preventing persons contracting the disease from becoming seriously ill or dying.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 621,253 deaths from 36,640,481 cases followed by Brazil with 568,788 deaths from 20,350,142 cases, India with 431,225 deaths from 32,192,576 cases, Mexico with 248,167 deaths from 3,091,971 cases, and Peru with 197,340 deaths from 2,132,834 cases.

Read full stories:

Jamaica records 656 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccines proven to prevent serious illness – Figueroa