COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 197.8 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The country recorded 342 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 53,237, and the death toll to 1,196.

— Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that over 10,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

— Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, on Friday called for greater personal responsibility and leadership in the fight against COVID-19 at the official opening of the Negril Mini Stadium on the same day Jamaica received 300,000 vaccines from the United Kingdom.

— Four of the world's most prominent health, trade and financial organisations on Saturday implored COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to prioritise doses for poorer countries to combat the "acute and alarming shortage".

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,157 deaths from 34,978,461 cases followed by Brazil with 556,370 deaths from 19,917,855 cases, India with 424,351 deaths from 31,655,824 cases, Mexico with 240,906 deaths from 2,848,252 cases, and Peru with 196,353 deaths from 2,111,393 cases.

