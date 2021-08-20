KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 209.8 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 60,488 along with 14 additional deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 1,356.

— The Trinidad and Tobago Parliament will meet on Wednesday to debate an extension of the state of emergency (SOE) that is due to end on August 29.

— Drug firm AstraZeneca on Friday announced positive results from a trial of a treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

— The Paralympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday as virus cases hit fresh records nationwide just four days before the Games begin.

— The United States says it is sending 140,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Suriname on Friday as part of its contribution to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 625,166 deaths from 37,294,389 cases followed by Brazil with 572,641 deaths from 20,494,212 cases, India with 433,589 deaths from 32,358,829 cases, Mexico with 251,319 deaths from 3,175,211 cases, and Peru with 197,716 deaths from 2,138,666 cases.

