COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

Monday, August 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 211.7 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 879 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 62,712, and virus death toll to 1,402.
— Tokyo Paralympics organisers said Sunday they were tightening virus rules, including upping testing and further limiting movement, as Japan battles a record wave of infections days before the opening ceremony.
— The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, a move expected to trigger a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 628,503 deaths from 37,709,970 cases. Followed by Brazil with 574,527 deaths from 20,570,891 cases, India with 434,756 deaths from 32,449,306 cases, Mexico with 253,155 deaths from 3,225,073 cases, and Peru with 197,879 deaths from 2,142,153 cases.
